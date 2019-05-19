NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Late Saturday night Brady Gaulke's family had to make a difficult decision, to take their son off life support. He passed away just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
His father told News4 "We want Brady's life to make a difference in a town he chose to start and live his life."
His dad said they think all electric scooters should be removed from Nashville streets, because they don't want another family to lose a loved one.
Brady's dad said he knows a scooter ban wouldn't happen overnight, but he wants city leaders to start the process.
Thursday evening 26-year-old Brady Gaulke was on a motorized scooter, made an improper turn and was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 14th Avenue South.
Vanderbilt doctors say they’ve seen a dramatic uptick in scooter crashes since they launched in Nashville around a year ago.
“Initially we were seeing at least one to two major traumatic events a month. We see approximately one event a day that do not meet the level of requiring admission, but obviously injuries are occurring on a daily basis” says Oscar Guillamondegui of the Vanderbilt Trauma Unit.
Late on Sunday morning Brady's family provided the following statement, texted to News4's Lindsey Nance:
“My son passed away at 1:27 am. He earned his doctorate in physical therapy in May, 2018 at University at Buffalo. He moved to Nashville June 2018 to start his life and career in a city he grew to love. He moved here with his girlfriend of 5 years who works as a 1st grade teacher in the city of Nashville. His father served 24 years in the USAF.
He has a younger brother who always looked up to him, and attends the same college as his brother Brady. He is expected to graduate in May of 2020, also receiving his doctorate in physical therapy.Brady loved his job job at star physical therapy, his coworkers, and most importantly his patients. The loss of him is a pain I did not know existed. Without him I will never be whole again.”
