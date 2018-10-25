One person has died after a truck crashed into a home on Cherokee Avenue in East Nashville.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the victim was identified as 46-year-old David Davis. Investigators say the truck belonging to Jarrett Construction was being used to load paving equipment when it lost control up the street.
THP inverstigators said they are going to do a commercial vehicle inspection and continue to investigate.
Davis was sitting on the porch when the truck came across and crashed into the home.
Metro Police said the fatal crash investigation team is also investigating.
