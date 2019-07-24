NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A deadly traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup blocked Old Hickory Boulevard at Interstate 24 east in northern Davidson County on Wednesday evening.
According to Metro Police, the crash was reported around 5:50 p.m.
Investigators said a 2013 Ford F-350 traveling westbound on Old Hickory Boulevard was about to turn left to get onto I-24 East, when a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed eastbound on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police said the vehicles collided in the intersection.
The 61-year-old victim on the motorcycle, Timothy Williams, of Madison was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he died.
The pickup driver, 48-year-old Ronnie Clayton of Alabama was not injured. He was cited for failure to yield.
Metro Police say there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.