CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead and a woman is recovering from minor injuries after a rollover crash in Clarksville early Saturday morning.
According to Clarksville Police, officers responded to the crash at Peachers Mill Road and Hidden Springs Drive just before 2:30 a.m.
The 27-year-old male driver, identified as Kevin Tang, of Clarksville, was traveling northbound in a 1992 Lexus on Peachers Mill Road when he somehow lost control of the vehicle, spun out, traveled off the roadway and struck a boulder on the shoulder of the road.
The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and trapped inside. He died at the scene.
The female passenger, 24, was able to escape by crawling out of the broken passenger-side window. She received minor injuries in the crash that did not require transport to the hospital.
According to police, neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
A witness also reported to police that the Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.
