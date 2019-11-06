I-24 fatal crash - 11/5/19

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 near Almaville Road in Smyrna.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - I-24 East at mile marker 69 was shut down for several hours last night following a deadly crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Ulyses Thornton, 43, of Fayette, AL. was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Thornton was actively changing lanes when he came in contact with a 2007 Ford Mustang driven by Natalie Toral, 41, of Murfreesboro, TN causing her to spin in the roadway and strike a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Deaton Brown, 22, of Rockvale, TN. 

After colliding, Thornton went off the left side of the road striking an embankment and overturning. 

Toral and Brown came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

No charges have been filed and police say seat belts were in use by all three individuals. 

