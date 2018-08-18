Police are still looking for the driver that hit and killed a pedestrian in South Nashville early Saturday morning and fled the scene.
Metro officials have identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Jester, who was homeless.
Jester was attempting to cross the road on the 300 block of Harding Place near Metroplex Drive when he was struck by a newer-model, dark Ford Fiesta traveling east.
After the impact, the Ford continued driving. The car was last seen traveling east on Harding Place toward Antioch Pike.
Jester was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a toxicology report will be completed by the medical examiner to determine if he was impaired before he was hit.
Police are still searching for the driver of the Ford Fiesta, which is believed to be a 2017 or 2018 model. The car did sustain damage.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
