NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near McGavock High School on Sunday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the high school parking lot around 9 p.m.
Officials identified the deceased as Brandon J. Adams, 18, of S. New Hope Road. The other victim, an unidentified family member of Adams, was also grazed by a bullet.
Police say that Adams and the other victim drove to McGavock in a Honda Civic to meet up with people. They arrived first and the suspects' arrive afterward, pulling up beside the Honda.
One of the suspects got in the backseat of Adams' Honda. Then, the second occupant got out of the car and threatened Adams and his friend with a pistol.
When Adams saw the gun, he sped off. The gunman opened fire and struck Adams several times, causing him to crash just off McGavock Pike.
Adams was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died. The lesser injured of the two refused medical care at the scene.
The person that was in the backseat of Adams' car during the shooting is believed to have fled the scene just prior to or after the crash.
An investigation is still in progress to identify the shooter.
Adams' relative described the suspects as two young black men wearing hoodies and sweatpants.
Police have also impounded Adams' Honda Civic and are currently processing it for forensic evidence.
Stay with News4 for updates.
Anyone with information concerning the murder of Brandon Adams is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.