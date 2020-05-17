MURFREESBORO, TN. (WSMV) - The 46-year-old man found shot and killed in Murfreesboro Sunday morning has been identified.
Murfreesboro Police says the victim, Thomas "Tommy" Holland, was shot multiple times behind his duplex in the 700 block of E. Northfield Boulevard around 5 a.m.
Holland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe he may be have been involved in some type of physical altercation before the shooting.
Authorities are still searching for the people responsible. If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, please contact Detective Cody Thomas at (629) 201-5537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.