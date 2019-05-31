Right now,one man is in critical condition and another is dead after a boat crash last night on Percy Priest Lake near the Hobson Pike Bridge.
Family members of Jonathan Skemp tell me he and his friend were in a fishing tournament last night when the boating accident happened. Skemp is in critical condition inside Vanderbilt and is doing better.
His family tells me, his best friend Chuck who was in the boat with him, passed away.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tells us 42-year-old Charles Dye, known to his friends as Chuck, was operating a Nitro bass boat last night around 9:45 during the fishing competition. He died at the scene upon collision. His passenger, 35-year old Jonathan Skemp, of Nashville, is in critical condition with a spine injury and will undergo an MRI later today.
38-year-old Chadwick Garrison of Spring Hill, was driving the second vessel, a Skeeter bass boat, and was not injured.
It is unknown at this time whether or not either driver was under the influence.
Jonathan Skemp’s brother tells me they have gotten to see him today, but they are waiting to speak with an attorney before further details are released.
A GoFundMe has been created to pay for funeral costs for Charles Dye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.