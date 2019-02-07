Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man inside an apartment on Ninth Avenue North.
Police said Dashawn Ellison, 23, was shot inside an apartment in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North. Police said Ellison and other people were engaged in a dice game when Ellison was shot.
Detectives continue to try to identify the shooter.
Nashville Fire Department crews that responded to the scene took Ellison to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.
Police described the suspect as a black male with a thin build, about 6 feet tall.
