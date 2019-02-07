Dashawn Ellison

Dashawn Ellison (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man inside an apartment on Ninth Avenue North.

Police said Dashawn Ellison, 23, was shot inside an apartment in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North. Police said Ellison and other people were engaged in a dice game when Ellison was shot.

Detectives continue to try to identify the shooter.

north nashville deadly 2/8

Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of 9th Ave North.

Nashville Fire Department crews that responded to the scene took Ellison to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

Police described the suspect as a black male with a thin build, about 6 feet tall.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.