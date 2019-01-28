NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after a vehicle hit him while he was crossing the street near downtown Nashville on Sunday night.

The victim, 47-year-old James L. Rayburn, stepped onto 2nd Avenue South near Lafayette Street a few feet outside of a crosswalk at 9:30 p.m. and was struck by a northbound 2016 Mercedes sedan being driven by a 64-year-old man.

The driver of the Mercedes told investigators that he could not avoid the crash, and no charges were placed against him.

Rayburn was carrying a case of beer when he was struck. Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether alcohol was a contributing factor.

