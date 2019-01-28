NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after a vehicle hit him while he was crossing the street near downtown Nashville on Sunday night.
The victim, 47-year-old James L. Rayburn, stepped onto 2nd Avenue South near Lafayette Street a few feet outside of a crosswalk at 9:30 p.m. and was struck by a northbound 2016 Mercedes sedan being driven by a 64-year-old man.
The driver of the Mercedes told investigators that he could not avoid the crash, and no charges were placed against him.
Rayburn was carrying a case of beer when he was struck. Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether alcohol was a contributing factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.