  • Dash 10 Media

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Kennedy Lane near the Travelodge by Wyndham.

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Sunday night on Kennedy Lane.

Officers received a call regarding a man being struck by a vehicle near the Travelodge by Wyndham at 7 p.m.

Police say that the victim, identified as Kevin LaChapelle, 46, of Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to a release from police, LaChepelle was walking in the roadway when he was hu by a passing motorist.

There are no charges in this case being filed.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.