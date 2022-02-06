CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Sunday night on Kennedy Lane.
Officers received a call regarding a man being struck by a vehicle near the Travelodge by Wyndham at 7 p.m.
Police say that the victim, identified as Kevin LaChapelle, 46, of Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a release from police, LaChepelle was walking in the roadway when he was hu by a passing motorist.
There are no charges in this case being filed.
