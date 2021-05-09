NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are pursuing leads for a suspect after a deadly shooting Sunday night in the 1400 block of Dolan Road.
Metro Police say the shooting happened down the street from the Harper Cove Flats Apartments and Hilltop Chapel Church of Christ in Bordeaux just after 5 p.m.
The shooting left one person dead and another injured.
The identity of the person killed was confirmed by fingerprints to be 66-year-old Larry Parker. He was found shot to death inside a home from gunfire that came from outside.
An unidentified older man was in the home at the time and fled the scene before police arrived.
A 31-year-old wounded man showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle after being shot in the back while outside. He told police he was scouting the area to film a music video before being released.
Detectives are working to find out if the gunfire was drug related.
Police are still working to get a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.