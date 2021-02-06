MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police have identified a man they say was shot and killed Saturday morning during an altercation at a party.
Giovanni Gillis, 21, was shot and killed after the altercation turned physical and shots were fired.
The shooting happened at a duplex on Ewing Blvd. near West Street shortly after 3 a.m.
Police said there were at least two dozen guests at the party.
Police added two other people, who attended the party, showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries from the shooting.
The investigation is on-going, and no suspect information is available by police.
Anybody with information about the shooting, the suspect or has video or photos is asked to contact lead Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email 0808@murfreesborotn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.