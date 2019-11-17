Dontae Easley

 Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting at a North Nashville bar on Sunday evening.

At 5:05pm on Sunday, Metro Police were dispatched to 1502 Jefferson Street after a shooting was reported outside of The Last Hole bar. The man was identified as 23-year-old Dontae Easley. Easley was found with multiple gunshot wounds wand was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

When officers arrived, a man said he had gone to the bar to meet Easley even though it was closed. He told detectives that as he was pulling into the parking lot, several people fled the scene.

Anyone with information about Easley’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

