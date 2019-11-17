NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting at a North Nashville bar on Sunday evening.
At 5:05pm on Sunday, Metro Police were dispatched to 1502 Jefferson Street after a shooting was reported outside of The Last Hole bar. The man was identified as 23-year-old Dontae Easley. Easley was found with multiple gunshot wounds wand was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.
When officers arrived, a man said he had gone to the bar to meet Easley even though it was closed. He told detectives that as he was pulling into the parking lot, several people fled the scene.
Anyone with information about Easley’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.