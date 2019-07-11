NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The victim in a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Gallatin Pike and Stratford Avenue on Wednesday night has been identified.
Investigators say 53-year-old Paul Chovan was crossing Gallatin Pike outside of a crosswalk when he was struck at 8:35 p.m. by a northbound 2003 Pontiac Vibe driven by a 78-year-old woman. Chovan, who was wearing dark clothing, died at the scene.
The driver of the car told investigators that she initially thought someone had thrown a rock at her car, and she drove home. Upon seeing the damage to her vehicle, she realized that was not the case and called police.
Investigators noted the driver was not impaired and there did not appear to be any intent to knowingly flee the scene of the crash and charges are not anticipated.
Toxicology testing will be conducted on Chovan to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.
