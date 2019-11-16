HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a car crashed into an apartment building in Hermitage, sparking a fire.
Police say the driver, identified as 25-year-old Steven Liggon of North Carolina, backed his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado into a building at Highlands at the Lake apartment complex.
The preliminary investigation shows Liggon was at his girlfriend's apartment and reportedly left to go to the store. His pickup truck, which was backed into a parking space at the complex, backed over the curb and hit the side of a building as well as several air conditioning units.
The truck and building both caught fire. Liggon was not able to get out of his truck and died at the scene. No one else was injured, including no firefighters.
We are on the scene of this fatal apartment fire in Hermitage. A car crashed into the apartment building. The driver is deceased. There are no other injuries to the public or personnel. The fire extinguished. pic.twitter.com/pxmbewheCI— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 17, 2019
The Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. It is still unclear if the crash happened as Liggon left or returned to the parking lot.
There was no evidence suggesting drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
The unit the truck hit was vacant. Crews are not sure if anyone was in the building above the impact zone at the time of the crash.
Ten units have been displaced as Nashville Electric Services are shutting off the power.
The investigation continues.
