NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash on I-40 East Sunday night.
Officials say the Floyd Heughan, 60, of Nashville, was driving his van east on I-40 at the Demonbreun Street Bridge when he traveled off the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a concrete wall. The van then continued to cross all three lanes and collided with the center median, according to police.
Heughan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Police say they will perform a toxicology test to figure out if impairment was a factor in the crash.
