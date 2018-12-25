ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting on the 2800 block of Creek View Drive in Antioch early Christmas afternoon, and no charges are being filed at this time.
According to Metro Police, they found 18-year-old Alijah C. Williams with a gunshot wound in a car in front of the home. Paramedics tried to save Williams but he ultimately died from their injuries.
The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Investigators say 19-year-old Montarius Bean admitted to shooting Williams after he said Williams showed up at his family's house, kicked his way in, and continued to act in a threatening manner.
Williams was known to the family, and fathered a son by Bean's sister. Neither the child nor Bean's sister were at the home at the time of the shooting.
Bean's mother reportedly told Williams to leave and began to put some of his belongings that the family had been storing on the front porch. During the commotion, Bean and his brother came up from a downstairs den and confronted Williams. Bean told investigators that Williams punched him and then walked to his car saying that he "had something for them."
Bean told investigators that he was concerned that Williams was going to arm himself, and when Williams returned to the front porch he fired a shot which hit Williams in the torso. Williams then reportedly went to his car where he was found by police.
Police said they did not find a gun or weapon in Williams' car or on him. Bean and his brother left the home but soon returned, when Bean surrendered his gun to officers.
One person is dead after a shooting in Antioch. I’m live from the scene with new details coming up on @WSMV at 5. pic.twitter.com/0Fn2MKw6eS— Brittany Weiner (@BrittanyNBC) December 25, 2018
Investigators are still looking into the shooting and are going to work with the District Attorney's office to determine whether charges will be filed.
