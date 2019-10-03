NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead after a wreck involving a car and a tractor trailer on Interstate 24 East at Haywood Lane.
Police say just before 4 a.m. 27-year-old Jeremias Navarrete was driving his 2017 Honda Accord eastbound on I-24 when he crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound.
The Honda got stuck under the tractor trailer and the driver of the tractor trailer, identified as 55-year-old Gregory Johnson, pulled over; he was not injured.
Navarrette was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say there was evidence of alcohol involvement. Authorities will administer toxicology tests to determine if Navarrette was impaired.
