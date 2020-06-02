NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A male suspect is on the run from police after a shooting in Nashville Monday night.
Metro Police tell us they responded to a home on Joseph Avenue where a man was found shot in the backyard around 8:15 p.m.
The victim was reportedly shot in the stomach and the chest. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Officials say the male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction.
An investigation is ongoing.
