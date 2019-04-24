NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A female victim was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after a fire at a home on Bresslyn Road in West Nashville.
A passerby saw smoke coming from the home and called 911. Crews were dispatched to the scene at the 900 block of Bresslyn Road around 7:00 p.m.
While searching the home, firefighters found the female victim unconscious. She was transported to the hospital.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. They do not believe it to be suspicious.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
