Joanna Yoder grew up as a Mennonite in Giles County where she said she was sexually abused by five different men, leaders in the community, from the time she was a toddler until she was 21.
"I just remember thinking, 'I can't scream because if I do,' I grew up believing this was my fault. Here I am 5-years-old, and this is happening, and I had to hold everything in," said Yoder.
It took Yoder years of therapy before she could talk about the abuse.
She recently mustered up the courage to return to Giles County where she spoke with deputies.
Yoder filled out a police report, but because the statute of limitations had run out, investigators can't prosecute.
"I've seen it now in three generations in my family and I've decided I can't just sit by and watch it," said Yoder.
Yoder said, because Mennonite communities are so isolated, the abuse is prevalent and never talked about.
"The perpetrators are protected and the victims become the villain," said Yoder.
Over the past few months, she's been working with state law makers.
Tuesday, she watched as a bill became law extending the statue of limitations for child sexual abuse.
For Yoder, it's a huge victory.
"Knowing that we helped with that feels monumental, and it feels empowering, very empowering, coming from a culture where I had no power and no voice, to be in a place where my voice made a difference for others," said Yoder.
The statute of limitations used to be 15 years after the abuse occurred. It's now 15 years after the victim turns 18.
