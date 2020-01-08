ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One man has died after an overnight shooting in Antioch Wednesday.
Metro Police say a shots fired call went out late Tuesday night at Hickory Highlands Drive. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the shooting is described as a black male in a black Cadillac.
An investigation is ongoing.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
