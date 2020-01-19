GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters with Goodlettsville Fire Department responded to a home overnight on Hardaway Drive that was fully engulfed in flames.
According to fire officials, the homeowner died as well as two dogs.
The cause is still under investigation at this time, and the identity of the man is not being given pending notification of next of kin.
