NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are responding to a call of a shooting at 121 Lafayette Street in southeast Nashville.
According to investigators on scene, the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest, dying during transport.
Information on a suspect is currently unknown.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.