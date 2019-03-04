NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in the Oakwood Terrace area of south Nashville.
According to Metro Police, investigators were called to the area around 9:39 p.m. The 20-year-old black male was shot in the chest and transported by private vehicle with critical injuries to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital where he later died.
Investigators are currently searching for a crime scene as they are not sure of an exact address. Investigators believe robbery was the motive.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
