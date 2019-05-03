SPARTA, TN (WSMV) - A victim has died after being hit by a car on Bockman Way near Hunter Funeral Home.
According to our news partners at The Expositor, the victim was crossing the street when they were hit by the car. Bockman Way was blocked between Church Street and Butler Street.
It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed. This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.