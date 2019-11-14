NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A victim is recovering in the hospital in critical but stable condition after an overnight shooting at a North Nashville home.
Metro Police responded to the scene on the 1600 block of 28th Avenue North where they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the torso. A motive for the shooting and any possible suspect description is currently unknown.
The victim is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
