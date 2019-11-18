MOORE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A patient was flown to an area hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 55 at Cobb Hollow Road in Moore County on Monday morning.
According to THP, a car crossed a center line and hit a tractor-trailer. The victim that was airlifted was listed in serious condition.
The accident reportedly occurred around 8:30 a.m. and is not expected to be clear until at least 12 p.m. Both sides of Highway 55 are closed in the area until further notice.
