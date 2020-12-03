NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit our state today to talk about COVID-19 pandemic response strategy.
The vice president will fly into Memphis to meet with state leaders about Tennessee's vaccine distribution plan.
Operation Warp Speed expects a vaccine to be approved in the next two weeks, and each state to receive their first shipment.
Pence will discuss how the Trump administration plans to spread out the doses to cover healthcare workers and long-term care facilities.
Governor Bill Lee will be in attendance at the meeting, as well as members of the Unified Command.
A public media time will be held after the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.