WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - According to the VP Press Secretary Devin O'Malley, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19.

The press secretary posted the update on Twitter after President Trump announced that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said Friday.

O'Malley says the results came from Vice President Pence's daily COVID-19 test that has been routine for months.

He also added that the Vice President wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.