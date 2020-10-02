Sept 11 Anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - According to the VP Press Secretary Devin O'Malley, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19. 

The press secretary posted the update on Twitter after President Trump announced that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night. 

O'Malley says the results came from Vice President Pence's daily COVID-19 test that has been routine for months. 

He also added that the Vice President wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. 

