WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - According to the VP Press Secretary Devin O'Malley, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19.
As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.— Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020
The press secretary posted the update on Twitter after President Trump announced that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said Friday.
O'Malley says the results came from Vice President Pence's daily COVID-19 test that has been routine for months.
He also added that the Vice President wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.
READ: Trump's doctor releases statement after the President and first lady test positive for COVID-19
Read the note released by the White House from Sean P. Conley, the President's physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.