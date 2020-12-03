NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon to talk about COVID-19 pandemic response strategy.
The vice president flew into Memphis to meet with state leaders about Tennessee's vaccine distribution plan around 1 p.m.
Just landed in Memphis with @SecAzar and @CDCDirector to discuss vaccine distribution plans. Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership, through Operation Warp Speed in days we will have a safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine!— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 3, 2020
Operation Warp Speed expects a vaccine to be approved in the next two weeks, and each state to receive their first shipment.
Pence will discuss how the Trump administration plans to spread out the doses to cover healthcare workers and long-term care facilities.
The vice president is expected to talk with Gov. Bill Lee and Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
Welcome back to Tennessee, Vice President @Mike_Pence! We are delighted to have you in Memphis today to discuss the unprecedented work to develop a vaccine under Operation Warp Speed. https://t.co/JNF9c234QT— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) December 3, 2020
Governor Bill Lee will be in attendance at the meeting, as well as members of the Unified Command.
A public media time will be held after the meeting.
