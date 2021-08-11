MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - In Mount Juliet, a series of social media posts from one city commissioner was brought forward recently in a city commissioner meeting where the vice mayor calls the comments racist.
News 4 has received screenshots of the posts and spoke with both parties on this issue.
"These are a bunch of twitter shots," Jennifer Milele said in frustration Monday night at the Mt. Juliet City Commissioners meeting.
During the meeting, Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice introduced a drop-in resolution to oppose racially motivated and divisive comments, stemming from social media posts from commissioner Milele that Justice feels were aimed at Muslims in America among others.
"The concern was they were racist and bigoted in nature," Justice told News 4. "I was asked to bring those to light."
Justice shared the screenshots with News 4 Wednesday.
News 4 spoke with Milele shortly after to discuss her social media activity.
"I stand by all the tweets," Milele said confidently of her past tweets, some mentioning George Floyd, and the black population.
Including the one Justice accused her of involving Muslim Americans.
"Can a good Muslim be a good American, can a good Muslim be a good American soldier," Milele said, recalling the tweet. "I said, really, no. And here is why, it linked somewhere. Where is the link? What is the context of it? It doesn't paint the whole picture. It's nothing but opinion on baseless accusations and assumptions for personal retribution."
Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti says Milele did not commit an ethics violation.
"I didn't conduct an ethics investigation because it didn't rise to the level of an ethics violation," Marchetti said Monday night.
The resolution was approved 3-1 on Monday night.
Milele voted no, telling News 4 the wording in the resolution near the bottom was a trap and a dangerous road to go down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.