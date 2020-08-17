NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two military veterans walking to raise money for PTSD are moving through Middle Tennessee.
Steve Myers started walking from Kansas City to Florida in February, but when the pandemic hit, he took a break to figure out how to move forward.
Over the weekend he and Carl Curtis resumed their walk at the Kentucky-Tennessee border and made it to Nashville.
After a quick pit stop, they’re on the way to Murfreesboro.
“It’s important to let all the veterans know and those in law enforcement community that PTSD is something that will creep up on you, and there’s people out there, plenty of resources out there to help you,” said Curtis.
The pair is averaging 22 miles a day on their way to Jacksonville, FL.
