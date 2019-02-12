The movement to remove a bust from the Tennessee State Capitol is growing.

On Tuesday veterans were out trying to get the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest removed.

The Veterans of Peace showed up at the Capitol with a petition in hand demanding the statue be removed.

“There’s a variety of statues there, and his is the only one roped off,” said veteran Jim Wohlgemuth. “Why? Because they know it is abhorrent to the public and they have to keep people away.”

The group met the with the Minority Council and was hoping to talk to Senate leadership and the governor before the day’s end.

So far, Gov. Bill Lee has sided with keeping the statue.

"I think that we would be mistaken to erase history, even the parts of it that we’re not proud of. What we really need to do is provide context and add to, so that there’s a greater understanding of our history, both that which we're proud of and that which we’re not," Lee said.

Former Gov. Bill Haslam tried to remove the statue in 2017, but the effort failed.

Just two weeks ago a group of students protested at the Capitol and sent the governor a letter demanding the removal.

Meanwhile the governor spend the day in Memphis where the FedEx facility is moving buildings.

One of the issues he addressed is the big push to legalize medical marijuana.

“I’d have to look at the particular bill,” said Lee. “I’ve said that I generally believe that we ought to be looking at alternative treatments other than cannabis.”

Lee took a similar stance in debates before he won office.

Any legislation legalizing marijuana would require his signature.