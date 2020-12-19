NASHVILLE (WSMV) - States across the country took today to remember and honor veterans through the National Wreaths Across America Day.
Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths across the country.
Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 2,100 additional locations coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Here in Middle Tennessee, a number of cities planned events to honor veterans.
Volunteers and members of the community placed approximately 700 wreaths on the burial sites of veterans at the Gallatin City Cemetery this morning.
“While this is a small gathering, it’s one that creates a powerful impression on everyone who participates,” said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown. “Wreaths Across America is one way to ensure we never forget the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country.” Before laying the wreath during the ceremony, members of the public are encouraged to speak that Veteran's name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life.
Officers and staff are at the Nashville National Cemetery paying their respects and honoring American heroes with @WreathsAcross America.— Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) December 19, 2020
“REMEMBER the Fallen. . . HONOR those who Serve. . . TEACH our children the value of Freedom.” #WreathsAcrossAmerica pic.twitter.com/p0P4lRpYoS
Officers and staff of the Nashville Sheriff's Office paid their respects by laying wreaths in the city cemetery before a formal ceremony.
Local volunteers in Clarksville also remembered the fallen at Riverview Cemetery with the reading of names and placements of wreaths on their graves.
