An 86-year-old veteran was given a special honor at Goodlettsville Elementary

Veteran's Day is next week and Goodlettsville Elementary got a jump start on honoring the men and women who served the country. 

Handshakes from 3rd Graders in Blue Blazers welcomed the veterans and visitors for the day's celebration. A performance included songs and dances designed to make the veterans understand their service is not forgotten. 

The school honored 85-year-old James Oldham who grew up just a few blocks from Goodlettsville Elementary. He joined the Marines and eventually earned a Purple Heart fighting in the Korean War. 

Seeing these 7 and 8 year olds in red shirts praising the country he fought for made his day.

The kids were proud of what they did too.

