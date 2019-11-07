Veteran's Day is next week and Goodlettsville Elementary got a jump start on honoring the men and women who served the country.
Handshakes from 3rd Graders in Blue Blazers welcomed the veterans and visitors for the day's celebration. A performance included songs and dances designed to make the veterans understand their service is not forgotten.
The school honored 85-year-old James Oldham who grew up just a few blocks from Goodlettsville Elementary. He joined the Marines and eventually earned a Purple Heart fighting in the Korean War.
Seeing these 7 and 8 year olds in red shirts praising the country he fought for made his day.
The kids were proud of what they did too.
