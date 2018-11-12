One man who served – and survived – nine tours of duty in Iran and Afghanistan is being honored on Veterans Day.
Transitioning away from combat isn’t easy, but one thing that helps surprisingly is hockey.
These veterans stuck together as Americans in a far-away land. Now these Army veterans stick together at Ford Ice Center in Antioch playing hockey.
They’ve found it the surest way to get back to real life.
“Our main angle is to seek and destroy the enemy,” said one veteran at the rink. “We are boots on the ground with machine guns.”
Boots on the ground infantry men rarely pass on a challenge.
So with free time on their hands and home from the Middle East, they have chosen hockey.
Hockey can be dangerous and put you in harm's way. Bailey knows plenty about that.
He was in harm’s way for about 89 months over nine tours of the Middle East, following orders and carrying out missions like the Army trained him.
Now that it’s over, transitioning to civilian life is hard.
“You kind of miss it now,” said Brian Bailey. “You miss the camaraderie, you miss the sense of purpose, so we’ll be getting together on this ice.”
The games help them ease the stress and takes their minds from memories they would like to forget.
The sport of hockey demands focus.
“It’s really hard to think about anything else when you have knives on your fee and you’re moving at 30 miles per hour and there’s vulcanized rubber flying at your head,” said Bailey.
These Army guys aren’t playing hockey to lose.
“We are still competitors. We all like to win,” said Bailey.
