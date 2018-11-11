NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- As a salute to Veterans Day, a number of local businesses are offering discounts and free items to veterans, active military and their families this weekend.

Whether it's a free admission to popular exhibits or lunch on the house, there are a number of great opportunities for veterans hoping to celebrate the day without breaking the bank.

Many of the deals require a valid military ID to qualify, so make sure to bring that along -- and call the place of businesses ahead of time if you have any questions about the promotion.

Country Music Hall of Fame

Nashville, Tenn.

The Country Music Hall of Fame has an entire weekend of programming for veterans and their families to enjoy. Events will be held from Saturday, Nov. 10-Monday, Nov. 12. All active duty and retired armed service members and their immediate family will receive free admission (max. four admissions per family) as well as 10% off purchases at Circa, the Museum Store and Hatch Show Print Retail Store. For a full schedule of events, click here.

The Nashville Zoo

Nashville, Tenn.

Active military, veterans and their families will get into the Zoo for free on Sunday, Nov. 11. Visitors must show their military ID, veteran organization ID, discharge papers or other official military identification to be given free admission.

Nashville Zoo also offers discounts throughout the year of $1 off each admission for military personnel and their families.

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Nashville, Tenn.

Cheekwood is offering free admission and parking to all military personnel, first responders and their immediate families on Sunday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Additionally, Cheekwood will be implementing a new Military Mondays initiative this holiday season to offer half-priced admission to Holiday LIGHTS. Military Mondays begin Monday, Nov. 26 and will end Monday, Dec. 24. For more information on Cheekwood’s year-round military discount opportunities, click here.

Andrew Jackson's The Hermitage

Hermitage, Tenn.

Throughout Veterans Day weekend, 1,000 American flags will cover Victory Field at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage as a part of a Field of Honor® display paying tribute to the men and women who have served or are now serving in the U.S. military. The Field of Honor will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 12 with a closing ceremony at 1 p.m.

The Hermitage always offers free admission to active duty military and half-price admission to veterans. All veterans will receive free admission for Veterans Day weekend, Saturday, Nov. 10 - Monday, Nov. 12.

Dancing Lights of Christmas

Lebanon, Tenn.

Dancing Lights of Christmas exhibit opens in Lebanon The Dancing Lights of Christmas will make its official debut in Wilson County on Friday.

The 9th Annual Dancing Lights of Christmas is giving free admission to all military personnel from Nov. 18-21. Just show proper military ID at the ticket window, and the entire carload will get to drive through the show for free. Outside of this window, Military personnel will receive $3 off admission any night .

The general public can also receive $5 off your carload's admission on Monday and Tuesday nights, from Nov. 19 - Dec. 11 if you bring at least three cans of non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Last year, The Dancing Lights of Christmas admitted approximately 4,000 military personnel and their families for free and collected roughly 3,000 pounds of food for Second Harvest Food Bank.

APSU Military Appreciation Football Game

Clarksville, Tenn.

This November, Austin Peay State University will continue their tradition of spotlighting student veterans on billboards around Clarksville and by hosting a special Military Appreciation football game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium.

One thousand tickets for free admission to the game against Murray State are available to military service members, veterans, and family members who are ID card holders, thanks to a generous gift by retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joe Maynard and his wife, Andrea. A pregame exhibit will feature two Humvees, and a flyover will occur after the national anthem.

Jack Daniel's Distillery

Lynchburg, Tenn.

As a small thank-you and salute to Veterans Day, Jack Daniel’s is offering complimentary tours of its distillery on Nov. 11 and 12 for all current and former military service members with a valid ID. For more information, click here.

Mint Julep Experiences

Nashville, Tenn.

In honor of Veterans Day, Mint Julep Experiences - Nashville is offering a “bring a vet for free" buy-on-get-one offer on its Tennessee whiskey distillery tours. Purchase a gift certificate for one tour at $159 and you’ll get an additional $159 value to use on one ticket for a veteran or active military friend free. You can then use that gift certificate on any weekday (Wednesday, Thursday or Friday) between Nov. 11 and March 31, 2019. Veterans Day deal only available Nov. 9-12, 2018, and must be redeemed for a weekday “Legends” Tennessee whiskey tour by March 31, 2019. To purchase, click here.

In addition, Mint Julep offers $10 off admission year-round to active military and veterans.

Rutherford County P.A.W.S.

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

For veterans and active military looking for a furry friend, look no further than Pet Adoption and Welfare Services (PAWS) of Rutherford Co. They are honoring active and veteran military by waiving pet adoption fees for those with military IDs this weekend, Nov. 9-11. All available animals are already up-to-date on vaccinations and spayed or neutered. In addition, adopters receive an adoption folder with helpful info for new adopters, special veterinary and training offers, and receive a courtesy bag of pet food while supplies last.

Those without military IDs may take advantage of the $10 dog adoption fees, and “Name-your-own-price’ cat adoption fees. For more information contact PAWS or visit the PAWS of Rutherford County Facebook page. PAWS is located at 285 John R. Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Shoney's

All locations

The iconic all-American restaurant is thanking our nation’s veterans and troops with a free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar on Monday, Nov. 12 (when Veterans Day is observed), from open – 11 am. Veterans can enjoy freshly-prepared items, including scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites,

White Castle

Participating locations

White Castle is recognizing Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal to all veterans and active military members who dine in or visit the drive-thru. All past and current members of the U.S. military receive a free Combo Meal (#1 – 6) or any Breakfast Combo Meal on Sunday, November 11, and Monday, November 12, at participating White Castle restaurants. No purchase is necessary to claim the offer, simply provide your military ID.

Harley Davidson

Participating locations

Veterans who want to hit the open road in style, should swing by the nearest Harley-Davison store this weekend. They're offering free H-D American Flag hats with all purchases over $100 as well as 20% off licensed products for veterans, active or retired with ID

Academy Sports + Outdoors

All locations

Whether you’re stocking up for hunting season, gearing up for cold weather, preparing for a big Thanksgiving meal, or getting a jump on your holiday shopping, Academy Sports + Outdoors has veterans covered this weekend. The store is offering veterans 10% off their entire purchase from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11 both in store and online at academy.com. All you have to do is present a valid military ID at checkout or verify military status at academy.com/military.