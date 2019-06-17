NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several veterans graduated and were honored on Monday from Veterans Court.
Veterans Court is a program that focuses on veterans who are in or entering the criminal justice system.
The Veterans Court was established in 2014 with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and has been supported by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health.
More than 60 Nashville veterans completed the program.
“We provide support services that are necessary to help an individual succeed with probation,” said Judge Melissa Blackburn. “If you need a service, we have that service and will connect you.”
The court has a 4% re-arrest rate compared to more than 50% in the traditional justice system.
With their successful completion of the program, Monday’s graduates will have a total of six charges expunged from their records and $15,000 in court costs, fines and fees waived.
