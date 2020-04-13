Washington State Continues Efforts To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 13: A nurse wearing protective clothing emerges from a tent a a coronavirus testing center at the University of Washington Medical center on March 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. UW Medical staff feeling potential symptoms of COVID-19 were asked to pass through a drive-by screening center on campus for testing. 

 John Moore/Getty Images

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is looking to hire health care professionals to help out those on the front lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click on following positions to see the openings for temporary or permanent assignments: 

*If you are a registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, or a nursing assistant, please email your resume to Melissa.Littman@va.gov.

According to a release, TVHS is reaching out to recent retirees with experience in high-need areas during its COVID-19 response. Dual compensation waivers can be authorized for these individuals, which would allow retirees to receive annuities while receiving full compensation for employment. Approved waivers are not to exceed a one-year appointment.

TVHS is also searching for nurse practitioners and registered nurses to join the Travel Nurse Corps (TNC) for 120-day appointments. If you're interested, click on the links below: 

Click here for a complete list of opportunities. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.