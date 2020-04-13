NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is looking to hire health care professionals to help out those on the front lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click on following positions to see the openings for temporary or permanent assignments:
- Anesthesiologist
- Biomedical equipment support specialist
- Certified registered nurse anesthetist
- Clinical pharmacist
- Health technician
- Medical supply technician
- Nurse *
- Pharmacy technician
- Physician - hospitalist
- Physician - occupational / preventative medicine
- Physician assistant
- Psychiatrist
- Psychologist
- Registered respiratory therapist
- Supply technician
*If you are a registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, or a nursing assistant, please email your resume to Melissa.Littman@va.gov.
According to a release, TVHS is reaching out to recent retirees with experience in high-need areas during its COVID-19 response. Dual compensation waivers can be authorized for these individuals, which would allow retirees to receive annuities while receiving full compensation for employment. Approved waivers are not to exceed a one-year appointment.
TVHS is also searching for nurse practitioners and registered nurses to join the Travel Nurse Corps (TNC) for 120-day appointments. If you're interested, click on the links below:
