For these months of the pandemic, we've been highlighting the people who are true fighters. Now, a veteran-owned business is sharing there's no better way to fight than alongside your community.
Here's the question. What makes great coffee? We asked the Jennett family; John and Christine and their sons Steven and Dakota.
"It's bold," said John. "It'll give you a kick."
"I think what makes a good coffee is the care you put into it," added Dakota.
"We are a coffee family," smiled Christine. "We always have been."
They run a place on Clarksville's Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, RavenWood Coffee and Creations. It's the one with the inflatable fire-breathing dragon on the roof.
"Why have a dragon on the roof?" asked John. "Cause what's more awesome than a dragon?"
Can't argue with that.
"My soldiers would tell you if they ever saw me without my cup of coffee, it was going to be a bad day," John laughed.
After John's three combat deployments, his own coffee shop is the dream, complete with coffee bar and tables he built himself.
Four months of this pandemic is hard for any business. The owner of the building is having to sell it, and the Jennett family says they don't have the money to move it somewhere else and pay deposits at a new place.
"This has been an emotional rollercoaster going through this," said Christine.
The family's asking for donations.
John tells us he's lived through combat deployments, and through two heart attacks in six years. Through this as well, he'll again be a fighter.
"When I was in 2nd Brigade, our motto was fight when we're told, and we win when we fight," said John. "Well, this pandemic is telling me where I'm going to fight, and I'm going to win what I fight."
No matter where they go next, no doubt, the dragon will be there.
"Of course! That's part of the family," smiled John.
A GoFundMe page for RavenWood Coffee and Creations can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.