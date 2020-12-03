NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The City of Crossville is mourning the loss of a 12-year veteran of their Police Department.
Detective Jason Wilson passed away on December 01, 2020 after an acute asthma attack. Detective Wilson was a recent graduate of the TBI State Academy for investigators. Additionally, he was a member of the Crossville Police Department’s Honor Guard, an ASP Baton Instructor, a R.A.D. Instructor, and a former correctional officer for TDOC.
Detective Wilson is survived by his wife of 20 years, Leah, and daughters Kiara, Ali, and Kellie.
There will be a celebration of life service on December 8th at First Baptist Church in Crossville. Visitation will be from 11AM to 1PM. The memorial service begins at 1PM.
If you would like to donate, a memorial account has been setup at First National Bank of Crossville.
“Our hearts are saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wilson family in their time of loss and sorrow. Our agency is a family and we have lost a beloved brother, a devoted public servant and friend. Jason, your watch has ended. You have served our city with distinction and honor. You will be forever missed. We love you,” Chief Jessie Brooks said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.