NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Transmission experts are speaking out after putting a list together of the top five places you may go that could increase your risk of contracting COVID-19.
Cafes, bars, hotels and places of worship all made the list of places that increase the risk of getting exposed to the virus.
Dr. David Edwards is a scientist and expert in aerosol transmission.
He says we breathe out 10 million particles a day, and the close-contact nature of these places are what raise the risk
"Most of those particles are smaller than what a mask conventionally filters, and they're also too small to be settled by gravity,” he said. “That means that when we're indoors they tend to collect around us and linger and pose a lingering risk."
Yelling, singing or any use of your voice increases the amount of air particles you breath out, compared to regular breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.