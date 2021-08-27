WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate woman used the popular Venmo payment app to help a mother impacted by Saturday's flooding in Waverly.

Lauren Owen started the Venmo challenge on Sunday and in just a few days had raised over $12,000 in donations.

Owens used $1,200 of the donations to purchase supplies for local shelters, then used the rest to help the mother of three, who lost her car and apartment to the floods.

Owen gave her a new car, six months of car insurance and hundreds of dollars in gift cards, as well as clothing, school supplies and Nintendo Switches for her three children.

This isn't the first Venmo challenge Owen has organized, either.

In 2020, she used the payment app to raise money for a waitress struggling through the pandemic.