NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The CMA Festival brings country music fans from all over the world to Nashville.
Aside from the fans coming in for the festival, downtown Nashville is also packed with vendors. A small pop-up store is in its fifth year of selling merchandise at the CMA Festival.
"Hot Southern Mess" sells popular fashion items such as custom t-shirts, shoes and lots of bling.
The employees enjoy meeting customers from around the world, as well as interacting with returning customers.
"We just have fun, coming out here and meeting so many people. We've had several customers this morning from Australia, so that's always neat to see how many people come from across the world."
The CMA Festival runs through Sunday.
