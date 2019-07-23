Mariah Johnson

Mariah Johnson (Photo: Hendersonville PD)

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In two separate instances Tuesday afternoon, Hendersonville Police recovered cars that were stolen out of Nashville.

Around 3:30 p.m., a Hendersonville Officer saw a Ford Escape that was recently stolen from Nashville, according to a press release. the officer stopped the car on West Main Street and the driver, identified as 27-year-old Mariah Johnson, was arrested on theft charges.

Earlier in the day, around noon, a Hendersonville Officer saw a Ford Taurus that was also reported stolen from Nashville. In this case, it was stolen in a carjacking. 

When the officer tried to stop the Taurus, a high-speed pursuit began. The car was eventually found abandoned on Senndale Lane in Nashville. Police were unable to identify the driver and are searching for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call police.

