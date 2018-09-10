MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Two vehicles were stolen in Mt. Juliet during an overnight crime spree.
One of the stolen cars was found on Briley Parkway in Donelson on Monday morning. It's unclear where the second car may be.
According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, three unlocked vehicles were burglarized at the Glass Creek and Creekside of Providence apartment complexes. A handgun was stolen from one of the cars.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office tweeted this statement:
This is a chronic problem. We cannot stress enough the importance of securing your vehicles and valuables at all times. Deputies remain vigilant throughout the county, but please take the preventative measure by securing your vehicles.
