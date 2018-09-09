Two vehicles led a Wilson County deputy on a high-speed chase through Mount Juliet and into Hermitage early Saturday morning, officials say.
The Wilson Co. Sheriff's deputy had just assisted a motorist on Central Pike around 1:30 a.m. when he spotted a black Subaru sitting in the parking lot of Center Chapel Church matching the description of a vehicle used in recent thefts and burglaries in Lebanon and Mount Juliet.
The deputy turned around and was attempting to catch up with the Subaru when a Dodge Challenger/Charger began to drive recklessly behind other car.
When the deputy activated his sirens to initiate a traffic stop, both vehicles began to evade him.
A high-speed chase ensued, reaching between 80-100 mph near the intersection of Central Pike and Mount Juliet Road.
The Dodge truck evaded the deputy, but he continued chasing the Subaru onto I-40 West toward Hermitage.
The driver took the exit at Old Hickory Boulevard and made a sharp left turn back on Central Pike. He turned left again on Dodson Chapel Road and bailed out of the vehicle while the car was still moving.
Officials said the suspect is a black male in his teens wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue pants and white shoes.
The suspect ran into a wood line where the deputy lost sight of him.
Metro K-9 units responded to the scene to track the suspect but were unsuccessful.
Officials confirmed the Subaru was stolen out of Nashville on Sept. 3.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
